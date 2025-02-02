 Police to invest $6.2 million to build deepfake detection system
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police to invest $6.2 million to build deepfake detection system

Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 16:30
Deepfake crimes are growing in Korea, especially among minors [GETTY IMAGE BANK]

Deepfake crimes are growing in Korea, especially among minors [GETTY IMAGE BANK]

 
Police will invest 9.1 billion won ($6.2 million) to build a system that can detect deepfakes and misinformation, officials said Sunday, as Korea seeks to better combat a surge in crimes involving images and sounds generated with AI.
 
Under the project set for completion by December 2027, the police plan to develop the system that uses a multimodal algorithm and analyzes noise and sound frequency to detect deepfake videos and AI-generated voices, according to the officials.
 

Related Article

 
The plan also includes using generative AI to track the origin of online echo chambers to respond to and deter fake news and misinformation at an early stage, they said.
 
The police expect the envisioned system to substantially reduce the time needed to detect deepfake videos and sound bites.
 
In the first 10 months of 2024, the police apprehended 573 suspects in relation to 1,094 deepfake sex crimes that also involved teens and minors.
 
Yonhap 
tags Deepfake AI South Korea

More in Social Affairs

Police to invest $6.2 million to build deepfake detection system

Two dead, two missing after Jeju fishing boat disaster

Fire breaks out at National Hangeul Museum

Prosecutors investigate police for alleged role in martial law

Ministry to mandate pregnant women work at home once a week

Related Stories

Korea's telecom regulator requests French assistance in Telegram probe over deepfakes

Save children from the most dangerous room

Police crackdown leads to more than 500 arrests in deepfake sex crime cases

Schools do little to help victims of deepfake sex crimes, parents of victims say

College student who created 700 deepfake porn files and blackmailed victims arrested
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)