Politicians call for investigation into MBC weathercaster's death
Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 18:56 Updated: 02 Feb. 2025, 18:57
CHO JUNG-WOO
Politicians over the weekend urged authorities to launch an independent investigation into the death of an MBC weathercaster who died by suicide last year following allegations of workplace bullying.
The death of freelance weathercaster Oh Yoanna, who worked for public broadcaster MBC, was reported by in December — four months after she'd died in September at the age of 28.
Calls for an investigation of the broadcaster intensified after Oh's experiences being bullied by two fellow weathercasters, which she'd detailed in a suicide note, were reported on Jan. 27.
JTBC has since leaked alleged Kakao chats from Oh's fellow MBC weathercasters in which her co-workers insulted her, calling her “crazy” and saying she “smells.” Oh was reportedly part of the chat room initially but later left.
Oh, who joined MBC as a weathercaster in May 2021, was reportedly subject to workplace bullying starting in March of the following year. In 2022, she appeared in an episode of the tvN talk show “You Quiz on the Block” as one of the weathercasters from Korea's three public broadcasters.
In December, her bereaved family filed a civil complaint against a colleague mentioned in her suicide note.
Following the reports, MBC announced on Friday that it would conduct its own investigation into the case with the assistance of legal experts.
However, politicians called for an independent probe by labor and rights authorities, expressing doubts about MBC’s ability to conduct a fair and thorough investigation.
People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun urged the Ministry of Employment and Labor and the National Human Rights Commission of Korea to launch separate investigations.
“It is questionable whether MBC, which only decided to investigate the case four months after her death — following the media report of her suicide note and the ensuing controversy — will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation,” Yoon wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
Media outlet Maeil Shinmun, which exclusively reported on Oh’s suicide note last month, claimed she had confided in four MBC employees about the bullying. However, MBC said in a statement that Oh had not reported any complaints to the team responsible for handling such matters and asked for the identities of the four employees.
Former PPP Rep. Kim Woong criticized MBC’s internal investigation, calling it “meaningless” since Oh was a freelancer and therefore not protected under workplace harassment provisions in the Labor Standards Act.
“MBC, as it is not her direct employer, has no obligation to investigate workplace harassment,” Kim wrote on Facebook Saturday, urging the Labor Ministry’s labor office to conduct an official probe instead.
Gapjil 119, a civic group dedicated to combating workplace power abuse, called for legal reforms to extend Labor Standards Act protection to freelance workers.
“The Labor Standards Act, which prohibits workplace harassment, does not apply to freelancers, leaving most freelance workers in broadcasting unable to file complaints,” the group said in a statement on Sunday.
One in four of 1,000 respondents to a survey of office workers the civic group released the same day said they had signed freelance contracts, and two-thirds of those contracts were illegal. The survey, conducted by pollster Global Research from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11 of last year, found that around 65 percent of freelancers had reported receiving orders and instructions from a company as if they were regular employees.
The results indicate that nearly 18 percent of all office workers have been subjected to illegal freelance contracts, according to the group.
“To prevent further unjust deaths like Oh’s, perpetrators and MBC must be held accountable, illegal freelance contracts must be banned and workplace antibullying laws must be applied to all workers,” the statement continued.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
