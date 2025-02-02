 Two dead, two missing after Jeju fishing boat disaster
Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 14:29
Two fishing boats lie stranded near Tokkiseom island, Jeju City, on Feb. 1. [YONHAP]

Two people are confirmed dead, and two remain missing as of Sunday afternoon after their fishing boats were stranded in waters off Jeju Island on Saturday.
 
The Jeju Coast Guard has been unable to locate the missing crew members after a search near Tokkiseom, a small island off the coast of Jeju City, that ran from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 9. a.m. on Sunday, despite strong winds and high waves.
 

The two fishing boats, weighing 32 tons and 29 tons, respectively, were stranded 500 meters (0.31 miles) off the coast of Gujwa-eup, Jeju. A total of 15 people were aboard the vessels.
 
Confirmed fatalities include the Korean captain of the 32-ton fishing boat and an Indonesian crew member of the 29-ton boat. The two missing Indonesian crew members were aboard the 32-ton vessel.
 
The coast guard and military authorities plan to mobilize 14 ships, seven aircraft and 552 personnel to focus all efforts on the search for the missing crew members.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Jeju Island Fishing Boats

