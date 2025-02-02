Overturning the ecosystem
Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 20:00
China’s AI startup, DeepSeek, has sent shock waves across the globe. Its open-source AI model, R1, stands out for its impressive combination of cost efficiency and performance. As DeepSeek positions itself to significantly reshape the global AI ecosystem, concerns are mounting that Korea may struggle to keep the pace in the rapidly evolving AI race. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
