Today's fortune: Feb. 2, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1936: Ordinary things are often the best.1948: Focus on the essentials and avoid complications.1960: Gentleness can overcome strength.1972: Save words but share resources.1984: Align your approach with experienced or senior individuals.1996: Balance cost-effectiveness with satisfaction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: UnderstandingLucky direction: East1937: Life now may be better than before.1949: Overlook minor faults and don't dwell on them.1961: Dress warmly if heading outdoors.1973: Achieve goals collaboratively by combining efforts.1985: Value skill over appearances or format.1997: Acknowledge and agree with others when appropriate.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: RobustLove: UnitedLucky direction: East1938: Everything has its rightful place.1950: Family harmony is the foundation of happiness.1962: Luck will be on your side today.1974: Lead with confidence and achieve your objectives.1986: Great opportunities often involve teamwork.1998: It's your moment to shine.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: EnviousLucky direction: North1939: Reflect on past times and share nostalgic stories.1951: Preserve and honor traditions.1963: Love for children may vary in intensity.1975: Complex situations may arise with overlapping factors.1987: Assess the atmosphere and act accordingly.1999: Envying others only holds you back.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: UnderstandingLucky direction: South1940: Compliment and encourage others freely.1952: Nurture growth with consistent care.1964: Approach situations with an open mind.1976: Rest and recharge while planning ahead.1988: Consider watching a movie or attending a cultural event.2000: Spend time shopping or meeting friends.Wealth: PoorHealth: StableLove: ConflictedLucky direction: North1941: Refrain from reacting impulsively to frustrations.1953: Silence can sometimes be more powerful than words.1965: Anger harms only the one who holds it.1977: Marital disagreements will resolve quickly.1989: Take time off work to focus on yourself.2001: Be cautious of forming questionable connections.Wealth: ModerateHealth: HealthyLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1942: You may hear good news.1954: Life itself is a wonderful opportunity.1966: Money is most meaningful when wisely spent.1978: Anticipated developments or updates may arrive.1990: Enthusiasm and ambition are reignited.2002: Small joys bring significant comfort.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: UnderstandingLucky direction: West1943: Familiarity with routines is reassuring.1955: Family, despite differences, remains invaluable.1967: Don't stress over incomplete goals.1979: Adopt a positive and optimistic mindset.1991: Consider wearing metallic accessories.2003: Engage constructively with others’ perspectives.Wealth: GoodHealth: HealthyLove: SocialLucky direction: East1944: Thoughtful spending can enhance life’s quality.1956: Maintain composure even when annoyed.1968: Avoid crossing ethical boundaries.1980: Favor open communication over one-sided action.1992: Experience a refreshing and delightful day.2004: Enjoy meeting and connecting with others.Wealth: GoodHealth: HealthyLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1945: Family is the greatest wealth.1957: Spend on meaningful and enjoyable pursuits.1969: Physical fatigue may not diminish your cheerful mood.1981: All paths may lead to success.1993: Accomplishments bring pride and fulfillment.2005: Financial prospects improve significantly.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: PassionateLucky direction: South1946: Rediscover youthfulness in your spirit.1958: Guide and lead in family matters.1970: You may achieve partial success today.1982: Joy and satisfaction often outweigh financial gains.1994: Passion defines your youthful energy.2006: Boldness and determination will serve you well.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: AffectionateLucky direction: East1935: A desire to give and nurture grows within you.1947: Seize the chance to care for others.1959: Love knows no age boundaries.1971: Respect and value your spouse's input.1983: Rekindle the flames of love in your relationship.1995: Love is a mix of sweetness and challenges.2007: Find solace in books and intellectual pursuits.