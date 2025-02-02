18-year-old Yun Do-yong set to join Brighton: Report
Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 18:14 Updated: 02 Feb. 2025, 18:19
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Daejeon Hana Citizen midfielder Yun Do-yong will complete his move to Brighton & Hove Albion, The Athletic reported Saturday.
The Athletic reported that Brighton have paid an undisclosed release clause to allow the 18-year-old to move to Britain next season.
The European transfer window closes on Monday but Brighton have yet to announce the signing as of press time Sunday. If the club sign him outside the transfer window, they cannot register him to play until the next window opens in the summer.
Yun went through Daejeon’s U-15 and U-17 teams and made his K League 1 debut with the club last January. He mostly played as a right winger in the 2024 season, picking up one goal and three assists across 19 league appearances.
He became the youngest player, at 17 years, 10 months and four days, to score for Daejeon with his goal against Gwangju FC on Sept. 1, 2024.
He also made it onto the Team K League squad — consisting of K League players picked by fans and coaches solely for an exhibition Coupang Play Series match against Tottenham Hotspur — last July.
If Yun ends up departing to Brighton during the summer transfer window, he would leave Daejeon in the middle of the 2025 K League 1 season, which is set to kick off on Feb. 15.
He will join countrymen Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Kim Ji-soo of Brentford in the Premier League if a deal materializes.
Brighton, based in Brighton and Hove, sit in 10th place on the Premier League table as of press time Sunday. The club has competed in the English top tier league since earning promotion in the 2016-17 season. A sixth-place finish in the 2022-23 campaign has been their best result since that promotion.
