Lee Kang-in takes fourth assist of season in PSG's 5-2 win over Brest

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in picked up his fourth assist of the 2024-25 season in a 5-2 win over Brest at Stade Francis-Le Blé on Saturday. Ousmane Dembele also scored a hat-trick for his side.
Lee started as a central midfielder and made a tidy turn to slip a pass straight to Dembele, who smashed a shot in the penalty box to complete his hat-trick and put the score at 3-1 in the 62nd minute.
Dembele had been earning his keep as the team's No. 9 throughout the game, scoring the opening goal in the 29th minute and, after Romain Del Castillo's equalizer in the 50th minute, finding a crack in a congested penalty area in the 57th minute to put the score at 2-1.
Brest striker Ludovic Ajorque reduced the score deficit in the 71st minute, placing a brief 3-2 on the board, but PSG's Goncalo Ramos swooped in to steal the show, scoring in the 89th minute, and again in stoppage time, to seal the club's victory and continue PSG’s undefeated streak in Ligue 1.
The Ligue 1 defending champions are 13 points clear at the top of the table as of press time Sunday, having achieved 15 wins and five draws from their opening 20 fixtures. They stand as the only undefeated team among Europe’s top five leagues.
Lee has had a hectic schedule this season: The Korean midfielder has made 31 appearances across all 20 games, racking up six goals and four assists. He also played all eight matches of the Champions League league phase, where he has yet to register his first goal. He still has a chance to do so, as PSG will face Brest again later this month in two-legged playoffs, with the victor advancing to the round of 16.
PSG failed to book a direct ticket to the final 16 after finishing the league phase of the revamped Champions League in 15th place on the 36-team table. Only the top eight teams automatically advanced to the knockout stage.
The reigning Ligue 1 champions have already secured one title this season, however. The club took the Trophee des Champions title last month, marking Lee’s second victory at the tournament and fourth title with PSG. Since joining PSG ahead of the 2023-24 season, the midfielder has claimed one Ligue 1 title and one French Cup, in addition to two Trophee des Champion trophies.
Goal contribution-wise, Lee's season is also going smoothly. His 2024-25 statistics have already matched his total contributions to last year's campaign, during which he picked up five goals and five assists across 36 appearances. He's made his offensive prowess particularly evident on the flanks, having scored half his goals this season when playing as a right winger.
But Lee has not had to execute PSG’s offensive duties often in the presence of Dembele, a formidable attacker with the Ligue 1's highest goal count of 14, and fellow forward Bradley Barcola, who has scored 11.
PSG's will continue the league action against Monaco at home on Friday after facing Le Mans in the French Cup round of 16 on Tuesday.
