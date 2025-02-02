 18-year-old Yang Min-hyeok debuts for QPR in 2-1 loss to Millwall
18-year-old Yang Min-hyeok debuts for QPR in 2-1 loss to Millwall

Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 14:20 Updated: 02 Feb. 2025, 15:44
QPR midfielder Yang Min-hyeok dribbles during the Championship match against Millwall at The Den in London in a photo shared on QPR's official Instagram account on Feb. 1. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Korean midfielder Yang Min-hyeok made his debut for QPR in a 2-1 loss to Millwall in the Championship on Saturday, playing 14 minutes as a substitute.
 

Yang set foot on the pitch at The Den in London after Millwall forward Luke Cundle had already sealed his side's victory. Aaron Connolly scored for Millwall in the first minute, with QPR's Alfie Lloyd leveling two minutes later and Cundle restoring Millwall's lead in the 25th minute.
 
Saturday’s fixture was Yang’s first appearance in Britain, where he'd failed to debut at Tottenham Hotspur.
 
Yang joined Tottenham last month after becoming the youngest Korean to sign with a Premier League team at 18 years and 103 days. But the midfielder failed to clock up a single minute with Spurs, prompting him to join QPR on loan on Wednesday.
 
The remainder of the 2024-25 campaign will determine whether Yang has the potential to secure a place in the Spurs squad next season.
 
Yang, who typically plays on the right flank, showcased his offensive prowess at K League 1 team Gangwon FC in the 2024 season, during which he picked up 12 goals and six assists across 38 appearances.
 
Yang is one of the three Koreans playing in the Championship alongside Stoke City’s Bae Jun-ho and Swansea City’s Eom Ji-sung. Two possible Korean derbies await, with QPR scheduled to face Stoke on March 30 and Swansea on April 21.
 
In the meantime, QPR will continue their league action with a match against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday as part of their bid to earn promotion to the Premier League.
 
The top two clubs and one final team that make it through playoffs earn promotion to the top tier each season. QPR are No. 14 on the 24-team table as of press time Sunday.
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
