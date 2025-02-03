Korea's retail sales see biggest drop in 21 years despite solid industrial output

Korea's retail sales, a key indicator of private spending, fell by the most in 21 years in 2024, marking the third consecutive year of decline, despite solid industrial output, data showed Monday.Retail sales fell 2.2 percent on year as sales of both durable and nondurable goods, particularly food, lost ground amid high inflationary pressure, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.It was the largest annual decline since 2003, when retail sales fell 3.2 percent on year.The downward trend has now continued for three consecutive years, following a 0.3 percent drop in 2022 and a 1.4 percent decline in 2023."This marks the longest losing streak since retail data has been compiled," an agency official said, emphasizing that the figures indicate sluggish domestic demand.In contrast, industrial output increased 1.7 percent from a year earlier in 2024, driven by strong demand for semiconductors. This marks the third consecutive year of growth.Facility investment also rebounded, rising 4.1 percent on year in 2024, supported by increased demand for semiconductor-related machinery, a sharp turnaround from a 5.5 percent decline the previous year.In December alone, industrial output rose 2.3 percent from the previous month on strong demand for semiconductors and automobiles. The on-month gain follows three consecutive months of decline.However, retail sales dropped 0.6 percent on month, extending their losing streak to two months, the agency said.The weak performance was primarily driven by a 6.7 percent decline in sales of nondurable goods, including automobiles.Facility investment rose 9.9 percent from the previous month in December, continuing an overall upward trend.Yonhap