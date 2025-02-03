Squid gain: Drying harvest caught in rising price trend
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 18:18
Freshly caught squid are laid out to dry in the sun in Gijang County, Busan, on Feb. 3.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said in a press release that the price of squid jumped 4.8 percent on year in January, a trend seen across a variety of seafood products, which the ministry attributed to reduced supply and the poor exchange rate.

