 Kwangju Bank deploys real-time AI translation services at branches
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 16:49
A bank teller and customer talk to each other at a Kwangju Bank branch using the new real-time translation service. [KWANGJU BANK]

Kwangju Bank announced Monday it has started providing real-time translation services at its branches in partnership with AI translation company Flitto.
 
Tablet PCs are installed at the bank's branches, with customers and bank tellers able to talk into a microphone attached to the device to have their conversation translated in real time. 
 

Using Flitto's AI translation service, the conversation will be translated and displayed on the tablet PC in the user's desired language.
 
Translations are offered in 38 languages such as English, Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai and Arabic.
 
The bank plans to provide more foreigner-friendly services, such as creating a branch dedicated to serving foreign customers.
 
"We started offering real-time translation services to enhance the convenience for foreign customers," said Byun Mi-kyeong, vice head of Kwangju Bank's Digital Finance Center. "We will do our best to offer better services to foreign customers and create a convenient user experience."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
Kwangju Bank deploys real-time AI translation services at branches

