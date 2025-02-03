 Boeing names ex-Japanese unit chief head of Korean operations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Boeing names ex-Japanese unit chief head of Korean operations

Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 13:32 Updated: 03 Feb. 2025, 19:06
Will Shaffer, the newly appointed president of Boeing Korea. [BOEING]

Will Shaffer, the newly appointed president of Boeing Korea. [BOEING]

 
Boeing said Monday it has appointed Will Shaffer, former head of the American aerospace company's Japanese unit, president of its Korean operations.
 
While leading Boeing Korea, Shaffer will also serve as the company's vice president for globalization and market development, where he will oversee Boeing's strategy outside the United States to assess global geopolitical risks and identify new growth opportunities.
 
In more than a decade at Boeing, he held several positions, including director of supply chain for product development and director of supplier management for raw materials.
 
Before joining Boeing, Shaffer served as a lieutenant commander and pilot in the U.S. Navy.
 
“Boeing Korea has a growing customer base, a thriving ecosystem of suppliers and partners and a world-class research and development facility, and there are more opportunities on the horizon,” Shaffer said.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Boeing Boeing Korea

More in Industry

Power precautions: Air Busan cracks down on power banks after fire

Hyundai sales drop 2.3% in January with fewer business days

Posco Holdings profit misses estimates as steel, EV batteries slump

Costco to hike membership fees in May

DeepSeek surges to No. 1 downloaded app in Korea

Related Stories

Boeing discusses development of plane with Korean government

Back in business

Northeast Asia opportunity in plain sight for Airbus, Boeing

Korean Air flight diverted to Incheon due to aircraft defect

Crises draw finance chief away from focus as economic challenges intensify
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)