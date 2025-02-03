Boeing names ex-Japanese unit chief head of Korean operations

Boeing said Monday it has appointed Will Shaffer, former head of the American aerospace company's Japanese unit, president of its Korean operations.While leading Boeing Korea, Shaffer will also serve as the company's vice president for globalization and market development, where he will oversee Boeing's strategy outside the United States to assess global geopolitical risks and identify new growth opportunities.In more than a decade at Boeing, he held several positions, including director of supply chain for product development and director of supplier management for raw materials.Before joining Boeing, Shaffer served as a lieutenant commander and pilot in the U.S. Navy.“Boeing Korea has a growing customer base, a thriving ecosystem of suppliers and partners and a world-class research and development facility, and there are more opportunities on the horizon,” Shaffer said.Yonhap