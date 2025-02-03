Classroom AI Qanda adds two new subscription tiers
- LEE JAE-LIM
Qanda, an AI-powered education platform utilized by 98 million users worldwide, rolled out two new subscription tiers to assist students with problem-solving on Monday.
The new plans are Qanda Premium Lite and Qanda Premium, priced at 11,000 won ($7.50) and 18,500 won, respectively. The former is an ad-based plan, only available through KT membership, for those who find the premium rate burdensome.
KT provides the service under a strategic partnership with domestic venture company Mathpresso, through which the carrier invested 10 billion won in 2023.
Qanda utilizes optical character recognition technology to deliver solutions within five seconds after a user snaps a photo of an unresolved question. The platform offers a range of learning tools, including step-by-step explanations, hints and tailored guidance for each student.
The platform is supported by verified educators who offers detailed video explanations for workbooks and mock tests and is used by more than eight million students monthly in more than 50 countries worldwide.
