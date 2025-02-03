Hanwha Ocean, HD Hyundai Heavy short-listed for $5.3 billion destroyer project
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 16:58
Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries have been short-listed as candidates to lead Korea's next-generation Navy destroyer project, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Monday.
The two companies have become finalists for the 7.8 trillion won ($5.3 billion) the Korean Next-Generation Destroyer (KDDX) project aimed at building six warships with homegrown technology, the ministry said.
The envisioned 6,000 ton-class Aegis destroyers are expected to become the Navy's future strategic asset, which could match its most powerful Aegis destroyer, the 7,100-ton King Sejong the Great.
The Industry Ministry said the Defense Acquisition Program Administration will determine which company will win the project.
