Korea JoongAng Daily

Hanwha Ocean, HD Hyundai Heavy short-listed for $5.3 billion destroyer project

Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 16:58
A destroyer manufactured by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sails for a test operation on March 12, 2024. [YONHAP]

Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries have been short-listed as candidates to lead Korea's next-generation Navy destroyer project, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Monday.
 
The two companies have become finalists for the 7.8 trillion won ($5.3 billion) the Korean Next-Generation Destroyer (KDDX) project aimed at building six warships with homegrown technology, the ministry said.
 
The envisioned 6,000 ton-class Aegis destroyers are expected to become the Navy's future strategic asset, which could match its most powerful Aegis destroyer, the 7,100-ton King Sejong the Great.
 
The Industry Ministry said the Defense Acquisition Program Administration will determine which company will win the project.

Yonhap
tags Korea HD Hyundai

