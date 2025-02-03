 Hyundai Motor taking preorders for Ioniq 9 SUV
Hyundai Motor taking preorders for Ioniq 9 SUV

Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 15:37 Updated: 03 Feb. 2025, 16:48
Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 9 SUV is unveiled in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2024. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor said Monday it has started accepting preorders for the Ioniq 9, the automaker's first large electric SUV, in Korea.
 
The Ioniq 9 is equipped with a 110.3 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, offering a maximum driving range of 532 kilometers (331 miles) per charge for the rear-wheel drive model.
 
Inspired by the aesthetics of boats, the three-row SUV boasts an aerodynamic design, achieving a best-in-class drag coefficient of 0.259 among large SUVs while offering a spacious and comfortable interior.
 
Available in six- or seven-seater configurations, the Ioniq 9's price ranges between 67.15 million won ($45,628) and 79.41 million won when excluding government subsidies.
 
Hyundai Motor aims to position the Ioniq 9 as its flagship electric SUV, combining the model's extended driving range, cutting-edge design and premium comfort to appeal to both domestic and global markets.

