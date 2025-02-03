Power precautions: Air Busan cracks down on power banks after fire
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 18:42
- CHO YONG-JUN
Airlines are in the process of strengthening safety notices regarding electronics and power banks with lithium-ion batteries following eyewitness suggestions that a portable battery stored in an overhead compartment had sparked the fire that broke out an Air Busan plane on Jan. 28.
Air Busan began sending text messages instructing passengers to carry power banks in a plastic bag a day before boarding, the airline said Monday.
The budget carrier has also put up additional banners and notices regarding the carry-on policy for batteries and tweaked its in-flight announcements to emphasize that passengers should keep phones and power banks with them, as opposed to storing them in overhead compartments.
Passengers are each allowed to carry up to five batteries with a maximum capacity 100 watts. Those between 100 watts and 160 watts require prior airline approval, and passengers are generally limited to two.
