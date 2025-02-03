SPC Group to build $160 million Paris Baguette factory in Texas
SPC Group, the owner of bakery chain Paris Baguette, will invest $160 million to construct a plant in Johnson County, Texas, as the business continues its expansion in the North American market and eyes Central and South America.
The group purchased 150,000 square meters (37 acres) of land for the factory at the Highpoint Business Park in the City of Burleson and received approval for local incentives and their investment plans, SPC said Monday.
The baked goods produced at the plant will be shipped to Paris Baguette branches in the United States and Canada, where SPC has actively been opening stores in recent years. The confectionaries will also be delivered to future branches in Central and South America, where the food conglomerate says it has plans to enter next.
“The push was accelerated since the global market and U.S. industrial policies, including customs, have been changing rapidly since the Trump administration’s second run,” SPC said of group SPC Chairman Hur Young-in’s push to construct the production facility for Paris Baguette in the United States.
SPC expects the factory to improve its production and logistics efficiency and the quality of its baked goods. The company said it selected Burleson for its geographic location, which makes it easy to ship goods across the United States as well as Canada and Central America. Burleson is also part of the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the most populous region of Texas, allowing for a larger hiring pool and lower labor costs.
The location also entitles the business to $10 million in financial support from the governments of Johnson County and City of Burleson, which could increase to $14 million when accounting for potential tax benefits from the Texas state government.
Construction for the factory will start this summer and is planned to conclude by the end of 2027.
SPC currently operates around 210 Paris Baguette stores in North America and aims to open at least 1,000 in the region by 2030. The firm will open 100 more stores in the United States this year, expanding its presence from 29 states to 35.
