Gyeongbok Palace plaque returns from Japan through support of Riot Games Korea
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 15:57
A pyeonaek (hanging wooden plaque) that previously hung in the Seonwonjeon Hall of Gyeongbok Palace has been retrieved from Japan, Riot Games Korea said on Monday. The developer supports the Korea Heritage Service (KHS) in its efforts to reclaim traditional assets.
Pyeonaek were typically displayed in the Seonwonjeon Hall of Gyeongbok Palace during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) to showcase the traditions and history of the royal family, according to the KHS.
The KHS, along with the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, obtained details regarding the plaque through their connections in Japan and launched an expert investigation into it. With Riot Games Korea’s support, the two agencies were able to persuade the owner of the plaque to repatriate the artifact, according to Riot Games Korea.
The pyeonaek will be on display at the National Palace Museum of Korea in central Seoul and will be open to the public on Feb. 27.
Riot Games Korea inked a sponsorship agreement with the KHS in 2012 and has since supported the agency in recovering seven traditional assets.
“We appreciate the KHS and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation for their dedication to recovering the seventh traditional asset we retrieved together," said Riot Games Korea CEO Jo Hyuk-jin.
“We also thank our players for their steadfast love and support over the past decade, and we hope our efforts make them proud.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)