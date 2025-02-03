Dispatch a trade delegation to Trump (KOR)

The global trade war ignited by U.S. President Donald Trump is now in full swing. On Feb. 1, Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs of 25 percent on Canada and Mexico and 10 percent on China. The new tariffs are set to take effect on Feb. 4. In response, the affected countries immediately announced retaliatory measures, including countervailing tariffs and complaints to the World Trade Organization (WTO).



The Canadian government vowed to impose a 25 percent retaliatory tariff on U.S. imports. Mexico, declaring that it would not sit idly by, unveiled a “Plan B” that includes both tariff and nontariff countermeasures. China also voiced its strong opposition to the move and warned of “corresponding counteractions.”



The intensification of U.S. protectionism was foreseen even before Trump’s second term officially began. The shock waves from this latest round of trade warfare, initiated just three weeks into Trump’s new administration, will inevitably shake the global economy.



Trump cites trade imbalances as the primary rationale for the tariffs. China, Mexico and Canada have consistently run massive trade surpluses with the United States. Additionally, Trump has linked the tariffs to concerns over illegal immigration and the flood of fentanyl and other narcotics across the U.S. border.



Despite mounting criticism from within the United States, Trump appears unlikely to back down from his aggressive stance. The Wall Street Journal condemned the move as “the most foolish trade war in history,” arguing that Trump’s economic offensive against not only China but also U.S. allies is entirely unjustifiable.



It remains difficult to predict the ultimate impact of this tariff war. Some observers have drawn comparisons to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which raised U.S. tariffs on over 20,000 imported goods to as high as 400 percent. The retaliatory tariffs imposed by more than 20 countries, including Britain, are believed to have accelerated the onset of the Great Depression.



However, the nature of trade has shifted significantly since then. While the 1930 tariff war revolved largely around agricultural goods, the current battlefield centers on high-tech industries and advanced manufacturing.



This is precisely where Korea finds itself trapped in an unpredictable storm. As a nation highly dependent on exports of high-tech manufactured goods, Korea faces increasing difficulty as the global trade war escalates. The free trade system that Korea has benefited from for decades is now under threat.



Adding to Korea’s woes, America, alarmed by the rise of China’s DeepSeek AI technology, appears poised to expand export restrictions to include low-end semiconductors bound for China. Washington is also considering tariffs on semiconductor chips to boost domestic production — a move that could further destabilize Korea’s semiconductor industry, the backbone of its economy.



Trade diplomacy is now more crucial than ever, yet the lack of strong political leadership is hindering Korea’s ability to respond effectively. However, some sectors — such as shipbuilding, where the United States seeks Korea’s expertise — could serve as strategic leverage in trade negotiations.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok must move swiftly to dispatch a high-level trade delegation to Washington to mitigate the economic shock waves stemming from these new tariffs. The National Assembly must also accelerate the passage of key corporate support laws, such as the Special Act on Semiconductors, to strengthen Korea’s economic resilience.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













‘글로벌 관세전쟁’ 격화, 밀려들 충격 총력 대비해야



수출로 먹고사는 한국에 먹구름, 통상외교력 절실

경제 체질 강화 위해 반도체특별법 등부터 통과를





도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 방아쇠를 당긴 글로벌 무역전쟁이 본격화하고 있다. 트럼프 대통령은 1일(현지시간) 캐나다와 멕시코에 25%, 중국에 10%씩 관세를 부과하는 행정명령에 서명했다. 4일부터 바로 시행될 예정이다. 대상국들은 즉각 보복관세와 세계무역기구(WTO) 제소 카드를 꺼내들었다. 캐나다 정부는 “미국산 수입품에 25% 보복관세를 부과하겠다”고 맞섰다. 멕시코 정부도 “당하고만 있지 않겠다”며 관세 및 비관세 조치를 포함한 ‘플랜B’ 시행을 천명했다. 중국 정부도 “이번 조치에 단호히 반대한다”며 ‘상응 조치’를 예고했다.



미국의 보호무역 강화는 트럼프 2기 행정부 출범 전부터 예고됐던 일이다. 트럼프 대통령 취임 3주 만에 시작된 무역전쟁의 충격은 세계경제를 뒤흔들 수밖에 없다. 트럼프 대통령은 무역 불균형의 시정을 관세 부과의 핵심 이유로 꼽는다. 중국·멕시코·캐나다는 미국에 대해 대규모 무역흑자를 보는 나라들이다. 또 불법 이민자와 펜타닐 등 마약이 미국 국경을 넘어 쇄도하는 것도 관세 부과의 이유가 됐다. 월스트리트저널(WSJ)이 “역사상 가장 어리석은 무역전쟁”이라며 “중국은 물론이고 우호적인 국가들을 향한 트럼프의 경제적 공격을 정당화하는 논리는 전혀 설득력이 없다”고 비판하는 등 미국 내부에서도 우려의 목소리가 나오지만, 트럼프의 공세가 꺾일 가능성은 크지 않아 보인다.



이번 관세전쟁이 어떤 결과를 초래할지 예단하긴 어렵다. 미국 정부가 2만 개 품목의 관세율을 최고 400%로 인상했던 1930년 스무트-홀리법이 소환되기도 한다. 당시 영국 등 20여 개 나라도 미국산에 보복관세를 부과하면서 대공황이 본격화했다는 분석도 있다. 다만 그때는 농산물 비중이 높았고, 이번에는 첨단 기술과 제조업이 관건이다.



바로 이 지점에서 한국은 한 치 앞을 알 수 없는 불확실성에 빠져들게 됐다. 첨단 제조 물품 수출로 먹고사는 한국으로선 무역전쟁이 격화할수록 어려운 처지에 빠지게 된다. 그동안 한국이 지대한 혜택을 누렸던 자유무역 체제가 흔들리기 때문이다. ‘딥시크’ AI에 충격을 받은 미국은 중국에 대해 저사양 반도체 수출까지 규제할 태세다. 미국산 반도체 생산 확대를 위해 반도체 칩에 대한 관세도 예고했다. 한국 경제의 기둥인 반도체 산업에 먹구름이 뒤덮이는 양상이다.



통상외교가 절실하지만 정치 리더십 부재가 대응을 어렵게 한다. 다만 미국이 한국의 도움을 바라는 조선 분야 등은 통상 협력의 강력한 레버리지가 될 수 있다. 최상목 대통령 권한대행은 조속히 대미무역협상 외교 사절단을 파견해 밀려들 충격에 총력 대응해야 한다. 국회가 반도체특별법 등 기업지원법을 통과시켜 경제 체질을 강화하는 것도 외풍을 막아낼 필수 대응책이다.

