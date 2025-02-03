Will Korea shed its past during the Year of the Snake? (KOR)

As theYear of the Blue Snake unfolds, I find myself reflecting on the symbolic meanings of the serpent across various cultures. In Western traditions, the snake is commonly associated with sin and temptation, largely due to the biblical story of Adam and Eve. However, just as the serpent in Eastern cultures represents longevity, transformation and wisdom, pre-Christian Western civilizations also regarded the snake as a positive symbol of wisdom, healing, regeneration and protection.In ancient Greece, the serpent was a sacred creature wrapped around the staff of Asclepius, the god of medicine, symbolizing healing and medical practice. The snake’s ability to shed its skin made it a powerful representation of immortality and rebirth. In ancient Egypt, the serpent was a royal emblem. The cobra, often depicted on the a pharaoh’s crown, symbolized divine power and authority.Across the ancient Mediterranean, the serpent was seen as a symbol of death and was a sacred being that traversed the boundary between the living and the dead. Python, the serpent guardian of the Omphalos at Apollo’s sanctuary in Delphi, was linked to the oracle and embodied the primordial power and prophetic abilities of Gaia, the earth goddess. The image of two serpents entwined around the Tree of Life, representing the life force of the universe, can be traced back as far as 2000 BCE to Sumerian civilization. This powerful symbolism of the serpent extended into Hindu civilization and later influenced Buddhist mythology.In Korean folklore, serpents frequently appear in the form ofand dragons. The imugi is a serpent that strives for a thousand years to transform into a dragon, yet ultimately fails to do so. The tale of Yeonorang and Seonyeo, a legendary couple who crossed the sea, is also connected to the symbolic framework of the dragon. Meanwhile, theor large serpentis often depicted as a divine being capable of transformation, even marrying humans. Some interpretations suggest that Seolmundae Halmang, the mythical giant goddess who is said to have created Jeju Island, is associated with the imugi or dragons.The shedding of a snake’s skin carries deep meaning — it is a symbol of transformation and renewal. Could this year, marking 120 years since the Eulsa coerced treaty, which introduced the Japanese protectorate system in Korea, be a year for the country to shed its burdens of the past? May 2025 be the year in which Korea, like a serpent shedding its old skin, is reborn into a new and transformed state.을사년 설을 맞아 다양한 문화에 존재하는 뱀의 상징적 의미에 관해 생각하게 된다. 서양 문화에서 뱀은 성경의 아담과 이브 이야기를 통해 죄와 유혹의 상징으로 흔히 알려져 있다. 하지만 동양 문화에서 뱀이 장수·변신·지혜를 의미했던 것처럼 기독교 이전 서양 문명에서는 뱀을 주로 지혜·치유·재생·보호의 긍정적인 상징으로 여겼다.고대 그리스에서는 치료의 신 아스클레피오스의 지팡이에 감겨 의술과 치유를 상징했다(사진). 특히 껍질을 벗는 특성 때문에 불멸과 재생의 의미로 받아들여졌다. 고대 이집트에서 뱀은 왕권의 상징이었다. 파라오의 왕관에 장식된 코브라(우라에우스)는 신성한 힘과 권위를 나타냈다.고대 지중해 지역에서 뱀은 죽음의 상징이자 저승과 이승의 경계를 넘나드는 신성한 존재로 여겨졌다. 아폴로 성역의 옴팔로스(Omphalos)를 지키는 피톤(Python)은 델포이의 신탁과 관련, 대지의 여신 가이아(Gaia)의 원초적 힘과 예언 능력을 상징했다. 두 마리의 뱀이 생명나무(세계수)를 둘러싸고 우주 만물의 생명력을 상징하는 모습은 기원전 2000년께 수메르 문명으로 거슬러 올라간다. 이러한 뱀의 상징성은 힌두 문명을 거쳐 불교 신화에까지 영향을 끼쳤다.한국의 설화에서 뱀은 대체로 이무기와 용의 이미지로 나타난다. 이무기는 용이 되려고 1000년을 애쓰지만 끝내 용이 되지 못한다. 연오랑과 세오녀의 이야기도 바다를 건너는 용의 상징체계와 관련이 있다. 구렁이는 변신능력을 가진 신성한 존재로 사람과 결혼도 한다. 제주도를 만든 설문대할망이 이무기나 용과 관련 있다고 보기도 한다.뱀이 껍질을 벗는다는 사실은 의미심장하다. 을사늑약 두 환갑을 맞는 올해, 을사년을 120년 동안 한국땅·한국인에게 쌓인 허물을 벗는 해로 삼자. 한국이 낡은 껍질을 벗고 새로 태어나기를 빈다.