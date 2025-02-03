마리오 발로텔리 K리그 이적설, 린가드 잇는 스타 영입 성사되나
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 10:07
Mario Balotelli could shift tumultuous career to the K League, report claims
마리오 발로텔리 K리그 이적설, 린가드 잇는 스타 영입 성사되나
Friday, Jan. 31, 2024
The K League 1 could see another big name join Jesse Lingard this year, with European media reporting that two K League 1 clubs are interested in signing Genoa’s volatile forward Mario Balotelli.
sign: 영입하다
volatile: 불안한, 변덕스러운, 휘발성의
제시 린가드에 이어 올해 K리그1에 또 한 명의 스타 선수 합류 가능성이 제기됐다. 유럽 언론은 K리그 팀 두 곳이 제노아의 문제적 공격수 마리오 발로텔리 영입에 관심 있다고 보도했다.
Foot Mercato reported on Tuesday that two K League 1 teams are eyeing Balotelli, who has spent much of the 2024-25 Serie A season on the bench.
eye: 주시하다, 눈여겨보다
풋메르카토는 화요일(1월 28일) K리그 팀 두 곳이 발로텔리를 눈여겨보고 있다고 보도했다. 그는 2024~2025 세리에A 시즌을 거의 벤치에서 보냈다.
At 34, Balotelli has had a transfer-filled career since making his debut at Italian club Lumezzane in 2006, playing in Italy, England, Switzerland, Turkey and France. He joined Manchester City in 2010, where he contributed to the club's Premier League title in the 2011-12 season.
contribute to: ~에 기여하다
34세인 발로텔리는 2006년 이탈리아 구단 루메차네에서 데뷔한 이래 이탈리아·영국·스위스·튀르키예· 프랑스 등에서 뛰며 이적으로 가득 한 경력을 이어왔다. 2010년엔 맨체스터 시티로 이적, 이 팀의 2011~2012 프리미어 리그 시즌 우승에 기여했다.
The Italian striker is also famous for his “Why always me?” celebration during his time at Man City, revealing the message on his undershirt as a response to media scrutiny over his personal life and on-pitch antics.
scrutiny: 정밀 조사
antic: 익살스러운 짓
이 이탈리아 공격수는 맨시티 시절 선보였던 “왜 항상 나만?” (Why always me?) 세리머니로 유명하다. 그는 티셔츠 밑 속옷에 적힌 이 메시지를 공개하여 자신의 사생활과 경기장에서 익살스러운 짓을 미주알고주알 전하는 언론에 대응했다.
His career has been marred by incidents, such as receiving a red card in a 2009 Champions League match for Inter Milan, despite being sternly advised by then-manager José Mourinho to avoid any on-pitch clashes. Mourinho's description of the situation, where Inter had no other attackers to replace Balotelli, has previously gone viral.
mar: 손상되다, 오점을 남기다
sternly: 엄격하게
그는 여러 사건으로 인해 경력에 오점을 남겼다. 가령, 2009년 인터밀란의 챔피언스리그 경기 중 당시 감독이었던 조세 무리뉴가 경기장 내 충돌을 피하라고 엄격하게 조언을 했는데도 발로텔리는 레드카드를 받았다. 무리뉴가 당시 상황을 설명하면서 발로텔리를 대신한 공격수가 없다는 말이 화제가 됐다.
In 2011, he was fined 100,000 pounds ($104,200) for throwing darts at Manchester City youth team players from a first-floor window, explaining it by saying he was “bored.” That same year, he was forced to leave his house on the eve of the Manchester derby after a fire broke out, caused by fireworks set off by him and his friends in the bathroom.
be fined: 벌금이 부과되다
Manchester derby: 맨체스터 유나이티드와 맨체스터 시티 간의 대결
firework: 폭죽
2011년엔 1층(※한국 식으로는 2층) 창문에서 맨시티 유소년 선수들에게 다트를 던져 벌금 10만 파운드(약 1억 5000만원)를 물었으며, 당시 “지루해서” 그랬다고 설명했다. 같은 해 친구들과 함께 화장실에서 폭죽을 터뜨리다 불을 내 맨체스터 더비 전날 밤 자기 집에서 쫓겨났다.
While Balotelli has been a controversial figure, he was a key player for Italy in the early 2010s, scoring three goals in Euro 2012, including a double that helped eliminate Germany in the semifinals.
double: 멀티골 (한 선수가 한 경기에서 두 골 기록)
eliminate: 제거하다, 탈락하게 하다
비록 논란이 많은 인물이지만 발로텔리는 2010년대 초반 이탈리아 국가 대표팀의 주전 선수였다. 유로 2012에서 그는 골 3개를 넣었으며 준결승에서 멀티골을 넣으며 독일을 탈락하게 했다.
Balotelli could join a K League club at the end of the 2024-25 Serie A season in May, which will be the middle of the 2025 K League 1 campaign, set to kick off on Feb. 15.
kick off: 개막하다
발로텔리는 오는 5월 2024~2025 세리에A 시즌을 마치고 K리그에 합류하는 방법도 있다. 이럴 경우 2월 15일 개막할 예정인 2025 K리그1 시즌 중반에 합류하게 된다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
