미국 어린이의 문해력, 사상 최저 수준으로 하락

Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 10:10
American Children’s Reading Skills Reach New Lows
In the latest release of federal test scores, educators had hoped to see widespread recovery from the learning loss incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the results, from last year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress, tell a grim tale, especially in reading: The slide in achievement has only continued.
The percentage of eighth graders who have “below basic” reading skills according to NAEP was the largest it has been in the exam’s three-decade history―33%. The percentage of fourth graders at “below basic” was the largest in 20 years, at 40%.
There was progress in math, but not enough to offset the losses of the pandemic.
Recent reading declines have cut across lines of race and class. And while students at the top end of the academic distribution are performing similarly to students prepandemic, the drops remain pronounced for struggling students, despite a movement in recent years to improve foundational literacy skills.
“Our lowest performing students are reading at historically low levels,” said Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, which gives the NAEP exam. “We need to stay focused in order to right this ship.”
Carr did point to Louisiana fourth graders as a rare bright spot. Although their overall reading achievement was in line with the national average, a broad swath of students had matched or exceeded prepandemic achievement levels.
Louisiana has focused on adopting the science of reading, a set of strategies to align early literacy teaching with cognitive science research. The resulting instruction typically includes a strong focus on structured phonics and vocabulary building.
Experts have no clear explanation for the dismal reading results. While school closures and other stresses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic deepened learning loss, reading scores began declining several years before the virus emerged.
In math, higher-achieving fourth graders―those performing at the 75th percentile and above ―are doing as well as similar fourth graders were in 2019. But fourth graders performing below average in math had not made up the lost ground.
In eighth grade math, only higher-achieving students showed improvements, but they remained below prepandemic levels.
연방 학력 평가 결과를 기다려 온 교육 관계자들은 신종코로나바이러스(코로나19) 팬데믹으로 인한 학업 수준 저하가 이젠 회복됐길 기대했다.
그러나 지난해 시행된 전국학업성취도평가(NAEP)의 결과는 암울한 현실을 보여준다. 특히 문해력 하락은 멈추지 않고 계속 진행되고 있다.
NAEP에 따르면 ‘기본 이하’ 수준의 문해력을 보인 8학년 학생의 비중이 전체의 33%에 달했다. 이는 평가가 시작된 이래 30년 간 가장 심각한 수치다. 4학년 중 ‘기본 이하’에 속하는 학생은 40%로 20년 만에 최고치를 기록했다.
수학에선 일부 회복세가 나타났지만, 팬데믹 기간 동안 저하된 학업 성취도를 이전 수준으로 되돌리기엔 충분치 않았다.
최근의 문해력 하락은 인종과 사회경제적 계층을 가리지 않고 광범위하게 나타난다. 학업 성취도가 높은 학생은 팬데믹 이전과 비슷한 수준을 유지하고 있지만 부진한 학생의 성적은 여전히 크게 떨어져 있다. 이는 최근 몇 년 기초 문해력 향상을 위한 교육 개혁 노력에도 불구하고 나타난 결과다.
NAEP 시험을 주관하는 전국교육통계센터의 페기 카 위원장은 “사회에서 가장 낮은 학업 성취도를 보이는 학생의 문해력이 역사적 최저치를 기록했다”며 위기감을 드러냈다. 그는 “이 문제를 해결하기 위해 계속 노력이 필요하다”고 덧붙였다.
카 위원장은 루이지애나 주의 4학년 학생은 드물게 희망적인 사례라고 소개했다. 이들의 문해력은 비록 전국 평균과 비슷했지만, 상당수가 팬데믹 시절 이전과 같거나 더 높은 성과를 보였다.
루이지애나는 ‘읽기 과학’을 기반으로 한 교육을 도입하며 기초 문해력 강화를 추진해 왔다. 읽기 과학은 인지과학 연구에 기반한 일련의 교육 전략으로, 체계적인 음운 인식 훈련과 어휘 학습을 중점적으로 하는 것이 특징이다.
이처럼 심각한 문해력 저하 원인에 대해 전문가들도 명확한 설명을 하지 못하고 있다. 팬데믹으로 인한 학교 폐쇄 및 학습 환경 변화가 학력 저하를 심화한 것은 분명하지만, 문해력 하락은 바이러스 등장 이전 이미 시작된 흐름이다.
수학에선 4학년 중 상위 25%가 2019년과 비슷한 성과를 냈다. 하지만 평균 이하 성적의 학생은 팬데믹 기간 발생한 학업 격차를 극복하지 못했다.
8학년 수학 성취도의 경우 성적이 우수한 학생은 일부 개선된 모습을 보였다. 하지만 이들도 팬데믹 이전 수준에는 미치지 못했다.
