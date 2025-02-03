 G-Dragon, (G)I-DLE's Minnie and more to perform in Bangkok on Feb. 22
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

G-Dragon, (G)I-DLE's Minnie and more to perform in Bangkok on Feb. 22

Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 16:10
An official poster of “K-Star Spark″ [K-STAR SPARK]

An official poster of “K-Star Spark″ [K-STAR SPARK]

 
Big Bang’s G-Dragon and other K-pop stars will take the stage at the music event “K-Star Spark,” scheduled to take place in Bangkok on Feb. 22.
 
Big Bang’s G-Dragon and Daesung, (G)I-DLE member Minnie, GOT7's BamBam and Korean Australian R&B singer DPR Ian are set to perform at the event at the Rajamangala National Stadium.  
 

Related Article

 
“The upcoming event, scheduled to take place at Thailand’s biggest stadium which can accommodate up to 50,000 people, will be something beyond an ordinary music festival,” said G-Dragon’s agency, Galaxy Corporation, on Monday.  
 
“The event will allow fans to participate directly in the event and communicate with the stars.”
 
G-Dragon invited fellow Big Bang members Daesung and Taeyang to collaborate on his track "Home Sweet Home" (2024). With the song, the members of the iconic K-pop boy band took the domestic music market by storm, topping most major charts and performing at leading domestic events like the 2024 MAMA Awards.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags G-Dragon (G)I-DLE

More in K-pop

IVE got news for you: Girl group has a goal to feel truly 'perfect'

Worldwide K-pop album sales fall for first time in decade

G-Dragon, (G)I-DLE's Minnie and more to perform in Bangkok on Feb. 22

Mnet’s 'Boys Planet' begins another round of recruitment for second season

ZeroBaseOne to release fifth EP 'Blue Paradise' on Feb. 24

Related Stories

(G)I-DLE concludes its 18 city world tour, drops more concept images for upcoming EP

Costumes for (G)I-DLE's 'Klaxon' raise controversy over use of Red Cross symbol

(G)I-DLE drops '2' for every 'Super Lady' as group powers through health, lyric fights

Health concerns grow for (G)I-DLE as two members fall sick

(G)I-DLE's agency flips on contract statement, confirms Soyeon's contract ends in November
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)