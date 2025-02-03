G-Dragon, (G)I-DLE's Minnie and more to perform in Bangkok on Feb. 22
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 16:10
Big Bang’s G-Dragon and other K-pop stars will take the stage at the music event “K-Star Spark,” scheduled to take place in Bangkok on Feb. 22.
Big Bang’s G-Dragon and Daesung, (G)I-DLE member Minnie, GOT7's BamBam and Korean Australian R&B singer DPR Ian are set to perform at the event at the Rajamangala National Stadium.
“The upcoming event, scheduled to take place at Thailand’s biggest stadium which can accommodate up to 50,000 people, will be something beyond an ordinary music festival,” said G-Dragon’s agency, Galaxy Corporation, on Monday.
“The event will allow fans to participate directly in the event and communicate with the stars.”
G-Dragon invited fellow Big Bang members Daesung and Taeyang to collaborate on his track "Home Sweet Home" (2024). With the song, the members of the iconic K-pop boy band took the domestic music market by storm, topping most major charts and performing at leading domestic events like the 2024 MAMA Awards.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
