Mnet’s 'Boys Planet' begins another round of recruitment for second season
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 12:59 Updated: 03 Feb. 2025, 17:15
Mnet’s audition program “Boys Planet” (2023-) began its second round of recruitment for its second season on Monday.
“Boys II Planet” received applications from 105 regions in its first round. Compared to the first season — which produced the boy band ZeroBaseOne — the number of applicants has more than doubled, according to CJ ENM, the company that owns Mnet.
Eligibility for the second recruitment round is the same as the first: male applicants born before Jan. 1, 2012, regardless of nationality. Applicants can choose one of three categories: singing, rapping and dancing.
Applications for the Korean version will remain open until March 23, while applications for the Chinese version will be accepted until March 2. Local auditions will be held in eight regions across Asia for applicants to the Chinese version.
More details can be found on the official audition website (boysplanetapply.com).
Cable channel Mnet has aired many popular audition shows, and the temporary project K-pop groups formed through the shows have seen great commercial success. Most notably, the four seasons of the “Produce” franchise — from “Produce 101” in 2016 to “Produce X 101” in 2019 — created girl groups I.O.I and IZ*ONE, and boy bands Wanna One and X1.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
