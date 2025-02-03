 ZeroBaseOne to release fifth EP 'Blue Paradise' on Feb. 24
ZeroBaseOne to release fifth EP 'Blue Paradise' on Feb. 24

Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 10:03
ZeroBaseOne [NEWS1]

ZeroBaseOne [NEWS1]

 
Boy band ZeroBaseOne will release its fifth EP, "Blue Paradise," on Feb. 24, its agency WakeOne Entertainment said Monday.
 
The release comes six months after the group's fourth EP, "Cinema Paradise" (2024). 
 

"'Cinema Paradise' depicted a deeper narrative of the nine members, exploring themes of destiny, eternity and love. 'Blue Paradise' will unveil the group's refreshing and enigmatic image, illustrating its musical journey like a game," WakeOne Entertainment said.
 
"Doctor! Doctor!," the prerelease track unveiled on Jan. 20, topped major domestic music charts as well as international platforms, including QQ Music, one of China's largest streaming services. 
 
Promotional images for ZeroBaseOne's upcoming EP “Blue Paradise.″

Promotional images for ZeroBaseOne's upcoming EP "Blue Paradise.″

 
The group has sold 1 million album copies in a single day for four consecutive releases since its debut EP, "Youth in the Shade" (2023), according to WakeOne Entertainment.
 
ZeroBaseOne was formed through cable network Mnet's audition program "Boys Planet" (2023) and debuted on July 10, 2023, with nine winning members: Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong and Han Yu-jin.
 
The group is set to remain active until January next year.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
