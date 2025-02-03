HYBE audition program featuring Kim Jae-joong to premiere on Feb. 15
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 15:14
K-pop powerhouse HYBE’s audition program "OEN High ~Where Dreams Begin~," aimed at forming a J-pop boy band, will premiere on Nippon TV on Feb. 15, the company said on Sunday.
The 8-episode program will document the journey of 11 contestants pushing their limits, competing and supporting each other along the way, "offering a glimpse into their sincere efforts," according to HYBE.
Singer Kim Jae-joong, who has been active as singer and actor both in Korea and Japan, will take on the role of the “pacemaker” and mentor the contestants. Actor and comedian Kojima Kazuya, along with Nippon TV news anchor Yasumura Naoki, will also join as hosts.
Kim debuted in 2003 as a member of boy band TVXQ. After he left the group with members Kim Jun-su and Park Yoo-chun, the three formed boy band JYJ. Kim is also active as a solo singer and actor, known for his roles in the SBS series “Protect the Boss" (2011), MBC’s “Dr. Jin” (2012) and KBS’s "Manhole" (2017).
HYBE Labels Japan will gradually release various content, including contestant profiles, through the program’s official social media accounts and YouTube channel, “HYBE Labels +.”
HYBE Labels Japan is a a subsidiary of HYBE founded in 2021. It focuses on discovering and managing new talent, music production and artist development in Japan. The label is home to the nine-member boy band &TEAM.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)