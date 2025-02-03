MeloMance’s Kim Min-seok says he clicked erotic Instagram post 'by accident'
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 17:39 Updated: 03 Feb. 2025, 18:21
-
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
Indie ballad duo MeloMance’s Kim Min-seok, who is currently facing criticism for online activity related to a sexual harassment post, stated during a media roundtable for the musical Werther on Monday that he'd clicked an explicit post “by accident.”
The 33-year-old had participated in an Instagram poll that included erotically edited videos of female K-pop performers.
“When I realized what I’d done, I immediately reversed it. I have nothing more to say. I apologize” he said with his head down at a cafe in Jongno District, central Seoul.
The singer went on to discuss his up-and-coming musical theater career, which began last year. He debuted as Orpheus in “Hadestown,” for which he received a Korea Musical Award for Best Rookie in January.
“I feel like I've made an undeserved but wonderful start as a musical theater actor,” he said. “I feel a heightened sense of responsibility now and will work harder to satisfy audiences in future shows.”
Playing Werther felt like a step forward toward the musical theater career that he hopes to continue pursuing.
“It’s a challenge, and every day, I am nervous but also feel incredibly satisfied to play and work with everyone in the production,” he said.
Inspired by the German classic “The Sorrows of Young Werther” (1774) by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, the homegrown musical depicts the namesake character's tragically unrequited love toward a betrothed woman named Charlotte. Premiering in 2000, this year marks "Werther"'s 25th anniversary and the production’s 12th run.
“From the outside, it can be difficult to understand Werther, and even I viewed him as selfish for forcing his love onto someone,” Kim said. “But now, playing the character, I can understand that sometimes you fall in love so hard that you can’t control yourself.”
He continued, “There is an incredible joy that Werther bears when he meets Charlotte, and I saw that as a key part of the character. He finds her to be his sole savior in a world that doesn’t understand him. I think that ebullience stems from an honest and innocent place of mind.”
He did distance himself from the character, however. “If I were in his place, I would give up as soon as I realized she was engaged.”
“Werther” was also musically challenging for the veteran singer.
“‘Hadestown’ had more contemporary pop and jazz sounds, which I was familiar with, but ‘Werther’ has more a classic, traditional score, requiring me to tap into a new vocal space.
“It’s been a fun process exploring that new voice that I didn’t think existed in me.”
The singer-turned-actor said that he decided to foray into musical theater at a time when he was feeling “stuck.”
“I had been feeling that way for about two years,” he said. “But I am a believer that I, as a singer, must be happy to give my listeners happiness. I think the role of art is to enrich people's lives emotionally, and I never want to be in this profession just to make money. That would feel like I am betraying the support I get.”
And though he described himself as risk-averse, the proposal to star in a musical came when he was ready to try something new.
“I was thinking to myself, 'What if my soul just rots away like this?' and a musical theater proposal came at an opportune time.”
Kim alternates the Werther role with two other actors, Um Ki-joon and Yang Yo-seob. “Werther” runs through March 16 at D-Cube Arts Center in Guro District, western Seoul.
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)