 Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra to perform arrangements of SM Entertainment's music
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 15:37 Updated: 03 Feb. 2025, 17:17
SHINee's Minho, left, and Red Velvet's Wendy are set to be featured in the upcoming “SM Classics Live 2025 with Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra″ concerts. [SEOUL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA]

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra is set to perform orchestral arrangements of K-pop songs made by SM Entertainment in upcoming concerts.
 
The concerts, titled “SM Classics Live 2025 with Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra,” will take place at the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, at 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 and the Lotte Concert Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15.
 

The upcoming concerts celebrate SM Entertainment’s 30th anniversary and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra’s 80th anniversary.
 
Helmed by conductor Kim Yu-won, the orchestra will play hit songs by the agency’s groups, like Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, SHINee, Girls’ Generation and Super Junior. 
 
SHINee’s Minho will be the opening narrator for both days of the concert. On Feb. 15, Wendy of Red Velvet will sing live alongside the orchestra.
 
In 2020, the orchestra signed a memorandum of understanding with the agency’s classical music label, SM Classics, and has been releasing orchestral versions of songs like Red Velvet’s “Red Flavor” (2017) in 2020, aespa’s “Black Mamba” (2020) in 2022, Girls’ Generation’s “Into the New World” (2007) in 2023 and Riize’s “Boom Boom Bass” (2024) in 2024.
 
Tickets range from 88,000 won ($60) to 165,000 won and can be purchased on Interpark Ticket, Yes24 or the venues’ websites.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
