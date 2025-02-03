 Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu, wife of DJ Koo, dies at 48
Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu, wife of DJ Koo, dies at 48

Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 14:44 Updated: 03 Feb. 2025, 18:39
Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu poses during a photocall for Chinese director Su Chao Pin's film 'Guisi' (Silk) (2006) at the 59th edition of the International Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 24, 2006. Taiwanese star Barbie Hsu, who was hugely popular across Asia for her leading role in the 2001 television drama ″Meteor Garden,″ also known as ″Boys Over Flowers,″ has died from a respiratory illness, according to reports on Feb. 3. She was 48. [AFP/YONHAP]

Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu, the wife of singer and DJ Koo Jun-yup, died at the age of 48 due to pneumonia, according to a report from a Taiwanese news outlet, the Central News Agency, on Monday.   
 
Hsu's sister, also active in the entertainment industry, announced the actor's death through her agency, saying, “Our entire family came to Japan for a trip, but sadly, my beloved and kind older sister, Barbie, passed away due to pneumonia caused by the flu.”
 

Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu, left, and Singer and DJ Koo Jun-yup [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Koo has not given out any official statement regarding his late wife as of noon Monday.
 
Koo tied the knot with Hsu in February 2022. The two had been in a romantic relationship 20 years ago, broke up and got back together.
 
Barbie Hsu, born in 1976, rose to fame in Asia through her role in the Taiwanese version of the drama series “Boys Over Flowers” in 2001. She was married to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei from 2011 until their divorce in 2021, and the couple had two children together.  
 
Koo debuted in 1990 and gained fame as a member of the first-generation K-pop boy band Clon. The band released hit songs such as "Bing Bing Bing" (1997) and "Kung Ddari Sha Bah Rah" (1996).  
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
