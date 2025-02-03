Lee Joo-sil, 'Squid Game' actor, dies at 81
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 10:33
“Squid Game” (2021-) actor Lee Joo-sil, who played the mother of detective Hwang Jun-ho in the series, died on Sunday at the age of 81.
Lee went into cardiac arrest on Sunday morning and was transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, but was pronounced dead, according to 1230Culture. She had been fighting stomach cancer after being diagnosed three months ago, the agency said.
The actor’s funeral hall is set up at the Severance Hospital in Sinchon, western Seoul, and her funeral procession will be held on Wednesday.
Born in 1944, Lee first debuted as a stage actor in 1965 and appeared in various plays, including “Death of a Salesman” and “Macbeth,” during the 1970s and 1980s as a leading figure in the theater scene.
She also appeared in films “Roaring Currents” (2014) and “Train To Busan” (2016), as well as dramas like “The Uncanny Counter” (2020-23).
The actor was previously diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 1993. However, she overcame the disease through chemotherapy and was declared cancer-free after over a decade.
While fighting her disease, she pursued studies and received a doctor’s degree in Public Health at Wonkwang University in 2010.
