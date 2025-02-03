Cold wave to bring heavy snow to Jeju and freezing temperatures nationwide
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 11:50
Heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures are expected to hit Jeju Island as part of a cold wave sweeping the country this week, despite the arrival of Ipchun, the onset of spring, on Monday.
The Jeju branch of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has forecast rain and snow in parts of Jeju throughout the week. A heavy snow advisory was issued for the island's mountainous areas at 6 a.m. on Monday.
Snowfall is expected to intensify in some mountain regions starting Monday night, with an accumulation of 1 to 3 centimeters (0.39 to 1.18 inches) per hour. Snow may also accumulate along coastal areas, potentially triggering a heavy snow warning.
A heavy snow advisory is issued when snowfall exceeding 5 centimeters is expected within 24 hours, while a heavy snow warning is issued when snowfall of 20 centimeters or more is expected in 24 hours, or 30 centimeters or more in mountainous areas.
By Wednesday, snowfall amounts are expected to range from 5 to 40 centimeters in mountainous areas and 5 to 10 centimeters along the coast.
The KMA warned that heavy snowfall could damage infrastructure, disrupt traffic and pose safety risks to pedestrians. The administration also advised travelers to check flight schedules in advance, as air travel could be affected.
A cold air mass is moving south, causing temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday to drop significantly, falling about 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) below seasonal norms. Strong winds will further lower the perceived temperature, making conditions feel even colder.
Morning lows are forecast to be between minus 1 to 0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and minus 1 to 2 degrees on Wednesday.
The entire country, not just Jeju, will experience a further drop in temperatures.
The KMA issued a cold wave warning in the northeastern regions of Seoul, including Nowon, Seongbuk and Gangbuk District, on Monday at 9 a.m.
A cold wave warning is issued when the morning low remains below minus 15 degrees for more than two days or when a sudden temperature drop is expected to cause significant damage.
The KMA forecasts that nationwide morning temperatures on Tuesday will plunge 5 to 20 degrees lower than Monday, with most regions recording lows below minus 10 degrees.
Wind chill temperatures are expected to plummet nationwide, with Seoul reaching minus 21 degrees, and the cold spell is expected to persist through Wednesday.
Daytime temperatures will also drop by 5 to 10 degrees compared to Monday, with most regions staying below freezing, including inland central areas, where temperatures will fall below minus 5 degrees.
Strong winds are also expected, with speeds exceeding 55 kilometers per hour (34.2 miles per hour) in most regions. Gusts of over 70 kilometers per hour are anticipated in coastal areas, mountainous regions and Jeju Island, with gusts reaching up to 90 kilometers per hour in higher-altitude areas.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)