 Pukyong National University to go it alone on next Glocal University 30 bid
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 16:50
Pukyong National University officials discuss plans to apply for this year's Glocal University 30 project during a meeting on Jan. 31. [PUKYONG NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

 
Pukyong National University will apply for this year's Glocal University 30 project as an individual university, following its failure to get selected in the previous year when applying with another university. 
 
The university announced Monday it will be applying for the project this year as an individual university, and has held meetings to discuss strategies.
 

Pukyong National University applied for the Glocal University 30 project in 2024, but as a coalition with Korea Maritime & Ocean University on the condition they create a joint decision-making body after selection. However, the coalition failed to get chosen for the funding.
 
Glocal University 30 is a government project that funds universities outside greater Seoul, providing selected universities with 100 billion won ($68.2 million) across five years. The funding project selected 10 universities and coalitions each in 2023 and 2024, and plans to select five more in each of 2025 and 2026.
 
If selected for this year's project, Pukyong National University plans to use the funding to develop programs that train students in industries that Busan, the city it's based in, specializes in. Busan designated nine fields such as bio health, future mobility and culture and tourism as fields it plans to focus on. 
 
"We will do our best to foster global talent through this year's Glocal University 30 project, contributing to the growth of the local community and developing as a national university that can grow together with Busan," said Lee Min-hee, Pukyong National University's vice president for academic affairs. 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
