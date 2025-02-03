 DP chief calls for special committee to address Trump tariffs as fear of global trade war grows
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 14:12 Updated: 03 Feb. 2025, 17:04
Lee Jae-myung, center, leader of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), speaks during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Feb. 3. [YONHAP]

Lee Jae-myung, center, leader of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), speaks during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Feb. 3. [YONHAP]

 
Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday suggested creating a parliamentary special committee to address U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plan amid concerns over a global trade war.
 
Lee made the remark during the liberal party's Supreme Council meeting, noting Trump's announcement of a levy of 25 percent on Canadian and Mexican imports and an additional 10 percent on goods from China.
 

"It is a direct blow to our companies that have factories in these countries," Lee said. "We need to find a way that benefits our companies and national interests."
 
Lee then urged bipartisan support from the conservative People Power Party (PPP) in "the face of a national crisis."
 
The PPP emphasized the need for prior consultation between the party and the government, saying Lee's proposal is "out of the blue."
 
"It is absurd to continuously throw out such proposals without any prior consultation and then calling for bipartisan cooperation," PPP spokesperson Shin Dong-wook told reporters after a party meeting.
 
Shin, however, agreed on the need to deal with Trump's tariff plan through consultations with the government, saying the Trump administration has launched a trade war.
tags Lee Jae-myung Democratic Party Trump Trade war People Power Party

