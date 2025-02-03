 Yoon ordered left-leaning newspapers' power cut during martial law, prosecutors say
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Yoon ordered left-leaning newspapers' power cut during martial law, prosecutors say

Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 19:09 Updated: 03 Feb. 2025, 19:12
President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the fourth hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court of Korea in Seoul on Jan. 23 regarding his short-lived imposition of martial law in December. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the fourth hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court of Korea in Seoul on Jan. 23 regarding his short-lived imposition of martial law in December. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Prosecutors filed an indictment against President Yoon Suk Yeol in which they alleged that he'd directed officials to cut off the supply of electricity and water to liberal news organizations that had criticized his administration. 
 
The prosecution's special investigation headquarters wrote that the president, who has been charged with leading an insurrection following his botched imposition of martial law, directed then-Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min to halt power and water services to five organizations in order to instigate a “media blackout” around the time martial law was declared at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 in an indictment filed to the National Assembly. Democratic Party Rep. Kim Yong-min revealed the 101-page document on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
The targets reportedly included broadcasters JTBC, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, and MBC, as well as left-leaning newspapers the Kyunghyang Sinmun and Hankyoreh and polling agency Flower Research.
 
Following the directive, Lee contacted National Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho at 11:34 p.m. to check on the police response.
 
Three minutes later, he called National Fire Agency Commissioner Heo Seok-gon, instructing him to cooperate with the police in cutting off utilities to the targeted media outlets if requested, the indictment said.
 
Heo had previously confirmed that he'd received such communication during a parliamentary hearing on Jan. 13 but explained that no action was taken.
 
Yoon’s martial law decree, which was lifted within hours, declared all media and publishing to be under the control of the Martial Law Command. 

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment media blackout electricity water MBC

More in Politics

Yoon blames DP for martial law in first prison meeting with PPP lawmakers

Yoon ordered left-leaning newspapers' power cut during martial law, prosecutors say

Conservative PPP submits bill to scrap CIO, accuses body of conducting illegal probe of Yoon

Constitutional Court delays ruling on Choi's refusal to appoint ninth justice

DP chief calls for special committee to address Trump tariffs as fear of global trade war grows

Related Stories

Broadcasters KBS, MBC vow action against protesters who attacked journalists at court

Yoon resolute, staying off alcohol while holed up at residence: Report

Yoon vows to 'never give up,' touts achievements in post-impeachment address

Gov't offices ordered to flick off air conditioners

Historic arrest of Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)