 Joint investigation launched into Air Busan plane fire
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Joint investigation launched into Air Busan plane fire

Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 14:12 Updated: 03 Feb. 2025, 17:04
Authorities from the transportation ministry and a French agency in charge of civil aviation accidents begin a joint investigation into a fire-destroyed Air Busan plane on Feb. 3. [YONHAP]

Authorities from the transportation ministry and a French agency in charge of civil aviation accidents begin a joint investigation into a fire-destroyed Air Busan plane on Feb. 3. [YONHAP]

 
Authorities launched a joint investigation into a fire-destroyed Air Busan plane on Monday, a week after the plane caught fire at a South Korean airport shortly before takeoff, prompting passengers to make an emergency exit.
 
The transportation ministry, together with the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, a French agency responsible for technical investigations of civil aviation accidents, and other agencies were conducting the joint probe at Gimhae International Airport in Busan.
 

Related Article

Only about a dozen people were allowed inside the fuselage due to safety concerns, officials said, noting the National Forensic Service and the police were collecting samples inside the aircraft.
 
The Air Busan plane bound for Hong Kong caught fire at the airport before takeoff last Tuesday. All 176 people on board were safely evacuated using an escape slide, though seven suffered minor injuries.
 
The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, though some passengers and crew members raised the possibility it was started by a portable battery or other items stored in an overhead bin.
 
The investigation is expected to focus on the back end of the aircraft, where the overhead bin was located.
 
Yonhap 
tags Air Busan Fire Busan Korea

More in Social Affairs

Substance and style: Seoul Fashion Week 2025 F/W goes immersive for mass appeal

Less than 3% of over 120,000 asylum requests accepted in Korea since 1994

Six drug cartel members involved in Busan cocaine caper caught in Brazil

Police nab 99 courthouse riot suspects including 'green jumper man'

Sculptures to honor Korean War nations to adorn Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square

Related Stories

Portable battery possible cause of Air Busan fire as authorities complete on-site inspection

Air Busan to resume Qingdao route, but transiting through Incheon

Air Busan plane on fire at Gimhae International Airport: fire authorities

Round trip

No. of injured victims from Busan airplane fire rises to 7, all with minor injuries
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)