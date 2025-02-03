 Police raid PSS office to secure evidence that top officials obstructed Yoon's arrest
Police raid PSS office to secure evidence that top officials obstructed Yoon's arrest

Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 13:49 Updated: 03 Feb. 2025, 13:57
Kim Sung-hoon, deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service (PSS), walks into the National Office of Investigation (NOI) headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Jan. 17. [NEWS1]

Police launched a raid against the Presidential Security Service (PSS) office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Monday to secure evidence that two senior officials obstructed the execution of an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.  

 
The raid by the National Police Agency's National Office of Investigation (NOI) targeted the PSS acting chief Kim Sung-hoon and head of the service's bodyguard division Lee Kwang-woo.  
 

A police representative said in a regular briefing that authorities seized Kim and Lee’s personal and work-use mobile phones.
 
The phones have anti-eavesdropping and call recording prevention programs and are considered key pieces of evidence in the investigation.    
 
Kim and Lee, considered Yoon loyalists within the PSS, are under investigation for alleged obstruction of special official duties and abuse of power under the Presidential Security Act.  
 
The NOI said on Jan. 17 that it had executed an arrest warrant for Kim, who arrived at the NOI headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, at approximately 10:23 a.m. the same day. 
 
When asked if he admitted to obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant for Yoon, Kim responded, "I performed my legitimate security duties."
 
Last month, police sought bench warrants for Kim and Lee, but prosecutors rejected the request, calling for further investigation.
 
The NOI expressed regret over the prosecution’s request for further investigation despite what the police see as clear evidence of criminal charges and concerns over the potential destruction of evidence.
 
The official added that authorities plan to reapply for the bench warrants. 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
