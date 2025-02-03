Sculptures to honor Korean War nations to adorn Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 15:07
CHO JUNG-WOO
Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul will feature commemorative sculptures honoring the countries that helped South Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Monday it will create a garden with sculptures — as tall as seven meters (23 feet) — made from stones provided by the 22 nations that sent military and medical personnel during the war. The new design replaces an earlier plan to install a 100-meter-high national flagpole and a brazier, which had drawn criticism for disrupting the area’s aesthetics and being overly nationalistic.
Following the public backlash, the city held a public contest last August to determine the sculpture design for the commemorative space.
“After gathering public opinions on how best to enhance Gwanghwamun’s symbolism, we have finally chosen a winning design for the sculptures,” Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said as he disclosed the selected design at City Hall in central Seoul.
“Without the support of these countries, Korea would not have been able to achieve liberal democracy and prosperity,” he added, expressing his hopes that the new space will become a popular destination for international visitors.
The 22 sculptures will be engraved with poems, literary works and quotes from each participating country to honor the sacrifices of Korean War veterans. Beneath the sculptures, an underground space will feature media walls displaying videos and images from the 22 nations.
The city government noted Gwanghwamun Square’s historical role as a site for safeguarding Korea’s freedom and democracy, as well as its status as a key landmark of the capital.
According to a 2023 city government survey of 2,500 foreigners, around 46 percent identified Gwanghwamun Square as a representative landmark of Seoul.
The city plans to begin construction on the project within the year.
Nearby Sejongno Park, which has not been renovated in nearly 30 years, will also undergo a transformation. The park will be connected to a bridge between the sculptures at Gwanghwamun Square and include public facilities such as a rest area spanning two basement levels to the ground floor.
The city aims to complete the park’s renovation by May 2027.
