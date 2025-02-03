 Six drug cartel members involved in Busan cocaine caper caught in Brazil
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 17:36
Cocaine and other drugs on a black background. Image is not related to the article. [GETTY IMAGES]

The Korea Coast Guard said Monday that six members of an international drug syndicate that smuggled 100 kilograms (220.5 pounds) of cocaine into Korea were apprehended.  
 
The syndicate smuggled cocaine worth 350 billion won ($23.8 million) in a cargo ship docked at Busan Port, which was discovered on Jan. 15 last year.  
 

The Coast Guard collected evidence from the confiscated cocaine, including DNA, 51 fingerprints and eight tracking devices of three drug runners.  
 
The Coast Guard then shared the information in a joint investigation with Interpol, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of the United States and the Federal Police of Brazil.  
 
The Brazilian Federal Police caught six drug runners who were smuggling cocaine into the South American country on Nov. 8, 2024, as part of a joint investigation.
 
An additional ton of other substances the syndicate was trying to smuggle to other countries, including China and Spain, were confiscated as well.
 
"In collaboration with the Brazilian Federal Police and others, we uncovered everything from the international drug cartel's process of selecting cargo ships to carry the drugs to the methods of packaging and concealing the cocaine,” said a Korea Coast Guard official.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
