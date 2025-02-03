Flip-flopping

On Monday morning, People Power Party (PPP) emergency committee chair Kwon Young-se and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong visited President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, and held a 30 minute meeting. Is this a start of politics from behind bars? Meanwhile, Democratic Party (DP) Chair Lee Jae-myung signaled a possible shift in his stance on the Special Act on Semiconductors during a forum at the National Assembly on the same day. Is Lee now embracing pragmatism? [PARK YONG-SEOK]