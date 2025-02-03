Today's fortune: Feb. 3, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: PoorHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictedLucky direction: South1936: Pay attention to the signals from your body.1948: Avoid physically demanding tasks.1960: Detach yourself from unnecessary worldly concerns.1972: Proceed slowly rather than rushing.1984: Avoid conflicts instead of confronting them directly.1996: If something is inevitable, try to enjoy it.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: UnderstandingLucky direction: East1937: Do not interfere in others' matters.1949: Parents cannot always win against their children.1961: Be prepared for anything.1973: Gather as much information as possible.1985: Carefully analyze the situation and make wise choices.1997: Focus on understanding yourself more than competing with others.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: JealousLucky direction: South1938: Do not be overly optimistic without reasoning.1950: Protect what belongs to you.1962: Maintain neutrality when dealing with opposing sides.1974: Be mindful of how you handle people.1986: Sometimes, even adversaries must cooperate.1998: Avoid drawing unnecessary attention with words or actions.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: East1939: Follow your heart without hesitation.1951: You have reached an age to understand the meaning of life.1963: Everything has its rightful place.1975: Seek growth through collaboration.1987: You will receive support from both above and below.1999: Your reputation and image will improve.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: TolerantLucky direction: North1940: Do not dwell only in the past.1952: Sometimes, it’s best to let things be.1964: New opportunities require new approaches.1976: Live fully in the present.1988: Success does not come immediately, so be patient.2000: If something is unavoidable, find ways to enjoy it.Wealth: FairHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1941: Unexpected events may arise.1953: Even small things can bring joy.1965: It will be a beneficial day.1977: Enjoy a lighthearted and refreshing experience.1989: You may encounter opportunities for personal growth.2001: Useful information may come your way.Wealth: FairHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1942: Age is just a number, and wisdom shines through experience.1954: Your past efforts will be rewarded.1966: Begin with small steps toward greater achievements.1978: Anticipate positive news or events.1990: A productive and fulfilling day is ahead.2002: Progress with steady confidence.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: UnstableLucky direction: North1943: Be cautious of sudden kindness from others.1955: Overindulgence could lead to harm.1967: If something does not belong to you, do not covet it.1979: Time passes quickly, even without accomplishments.1991: Things are not always as they appear.2003: Dreams and reality often differ.Wealth: FairHealth: GoodLove: PassionateLucky direction: East1944: Do what you love without hesitation.1956: Do not let others’ opinions dictate your choices.1968: Pursue your plans with confidence.1980: Expect a busy but rewarding day.1992: Passion and enthusiasm will be key to success.2004: Confidence leads to new opportunities.Wealth: FairHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1945: You may receive good treatment or unexpected benefits.1957: Financial luck may be in your favor.1969: Anticipated news or events may arrive.1981: Engaging in meaningful work can lead to success.1993: Expect an advantageous proposal or useful information.2005: Take steps toward financial growth.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: AffectionateLucky direction: West1946: Emotional connections take priority today.1958: Do not let emotions control you too much.1970: Be thankful for today’s blessings.1982: Even if something appeals to you, make decisions cautiously.1994: Balance work and romance wisely.2006: Love may surprise you today.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GivingLucky direction: West1935: Do not be overly stubborn about traditions.1947: Consider different perspectives.1959: Familiarize yourself with new technology.1971: Be mindful of how you manage relationships.1983: You may find common ground with superiors.1995: Approach everything with a learning mindset.2007: Focus on studying or skill improvement.