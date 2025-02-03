Former Swansea winger Mo Barrow returns to Korea with Incheon United

Seeking immediate promotion after being relegated to the second division in Korean football, Incheon United announced Monday they have acquired former Premier League winger Modou Barrow.The 32-year-old Gambian international spent three seasons with Swansea City in the top English league from 2014 to 2017, and also had loan stints with four clubs in the second-tier Championship.Incheon United were relegated from the K League 1 to the K League 2 for this year, after finishing dead last among the dozen clubs in the top league last season. They will be playing in the second division for the first time.This will be Barrow's second tour of duty in the K League. He previously played for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the K League 1 from 2020 to 2022 and recorded 28 goals and 17 assists in 90 matches in all competitions. Then registered as "Mo Barrow," the winger helped Jeonbuk win back-to-back league titles in 2020 and 2021, and the Korean FA Cup in 2020 and 2022.Barrow went on to play in Saudi Arabia and Turkey before returning to Korea this year.Barrow joins Stefan Mugosa, the 2024 K League 1 scoring champion with 15 goals, and Gerso Fernandes, who contributed seven goals last year, in what should be the most lethal attacking corps in the K League 2.Barrow is scheduled to join Incheon for the second phase of their offseason training on Tuesday. The K League 2 season will kick off on Feb. 22.Yonhap