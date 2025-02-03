Lee Geum-min's early strike keeps Birmingham City W.F.C. at the top of the table
Published: 03 Feb. 2025, 15:40
Lee Geum-min scored an early winner for Birmingham City W.F.C. in a 1-0 victory over Sunderland on Sunday, maintaining the club’s place at the top of the Barclays Women’s Championship.
Lee, who joined Birmingham in an undisclosed deal in September, scored in the seventh minute of the clash at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England, capitalizing on a mix-up in the Sunderland back line to fire home.
The visitors started strong and were rewarded when Simone Magill won the ball from Sunderland keeper Demi Lambourne before squaring it to Lee, who lifted her shot over the defenders and into the back of the net.
Sunderland nearly leveled the score with a shot from their top scorer Eleanor Dale, but Birmingham keeper Lucy Thomas stood strong and denied the striker, however, the resulting clash between the pair forced them both off the field.
The second half started quietly as neither side created clear-cut opportunities. The hosts came closest through Libby McInnes, whose shot was saved by Oliwia Szperkowska during her league debut. A quick counter then saw Lee miss a chance to double her tally before substitute Tegan McGowan was denied by Lambourne.
Following the disappointment of last Sunday's 3-1 loss against Bristol City, the 1-0 victory was enough to secure an important three points for Birmingham, keeping the club a point clear at the top of the table with 26 points.
Birmingham’s fifth away win in a row keeps them ahead of London City Lionesses with 25 points and Bristol City with 23.
Lee, 30, moved to Birmingham after 93 appearances for Brighton, where she scored 13 goals. She started her career in England with Manchester City in 2019 but saw little playing time with the club.
Her move pushed the total number of Korean players at the club to four, making it the club with the most Korean players in Europe.
Three of those players are women’s national team regular picks — Lee, veteran midfielder Choe Yu-ri, who started the match alongside Lee and Cho So-hyun on the bench. On the men’s side, Birmingham is also home to midfielder Paik Seung-ho.
The league leaders will attempt to maintain their top spot in their next match against Sheffield United at home on Sunday.
BY ELSIE WILLIAMS [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
