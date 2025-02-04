 Construction sees steepest drop since financial crisis
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 17:53
 
Pictured is a construction site in Seoul on Feb. 4. [YONHAP]

Construction performance experienced its largest decrease since the financial crisis in fourth quarter of last year, Korean Statistical Information Service data showed the same day. Construction completion during the period totaled 30.45 trillion won ($20.82 billion), down 10.1 percent from the same quarter of the previous year.
