 Going for gold: Prices rise as tariff threats drive demand for safe assets
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Going for gold: Prices rise as tariff threats drive demand for safe assets

Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 17:36 Updated: 04 Feb. 2025, 17:46
An employee arranges gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 4. [YONHAP]

An employee arranges gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 4. [YONHAP]

 
An employee arranges gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 4.
 
The spot price of one gram of gold reached 138,000 won ($94) the same day, according to the exchange said the same day. Gold prices have spiked to an all-time high as threats of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump have driven up a preference for safe assets.
 
An employee arranges gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 4. [YONHAP]

An employee arranges gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 4. [YONHAP]

An employee arranges gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 4. [YONHAP]

An employee arranges gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 4. [YONHAP]

tags Korea Gold

More in Economy

Construction sees steepest drop since financial crisis

Going for gold: Prices rise as tariff threats drive demand for safe assets

Expressing cautious relief at U.S. tariff delay, acting president vows strategic approach

Third of Korean exporters bracing for tougher year as tariff and currency concerns grow

Senior poverty still on the rise, gov't data shows

Related Stories

Gold rush

Gold trading volume for January-October period hits $1.42 billion

Gold tops $2,500 as investors brace for rate cuts

Golden opportunity

Gold record
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)