Going for gold: Prices rise as tariff threats drive demand for safe assets
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 17:36 Updated: 04 Feb. 2025, 17:46
An employee arranges gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 4.
The spot price of one gram of gold reached 138,000 won ($94) the same day, according to the exchange said the same day. Gold prices have spiked to an all-time high as threats of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump have driven up a preference for safe assets.
