Financial watchdog uncovers $266 million in improper loans at major banks
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 11:33
- PARK EUN-JEE
Korea’s financial watchdog uncovered more cases of improper loan provisions at the country’s major banks — Woori, KB Kookmin and NH Nonghyup — and pledged to implement stricter internal control rules.
The total amount of improper loans at the three banks ballooned to 387.5 billion won ($265.6 million), according to preliminary results released by the Financial Supervisory Service on Tuesday. This is nearly double the size of the initial estimate announced last year.
Woori Bank was found to have issued inappropriate loans worth 233.4 billion won in 101 cases, including 73 billion won given to borrowers with connections to former Woori Chairman Son Tae-seung. Of the 73 billion won in provisions, 38 billion won was detected during the latest round of investigations.
At KB Kookmin Bank, a total of 291 cases worth 89.2 billion won were discovered, where bankers encouraged clients to forge documents.
NH Nonghyup Bank was involved in 90 cases in which 64.9 billion won worth of improper loans were issued.
