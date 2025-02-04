 Amcham touts chief's meetings with Trump administration, politicians at inauguration
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 13:52
James Kim, the chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) held a series of talks with members of U.S. President Donald Trump's cabinet and various politicians to solidify the two countries' alliance amid looming global uncertainties during his visit to the country for the new president's inauguration ceremony.
 
Kim met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, as well as U.S. Senators Todd Young and Tammy Duckworth offices along with staffers from the offices of Senators Jon Ossoff and Bill Hagerty to reaffirm the countries' cooperation in navigating supply chain resilience, economic security and technological innovation, Amcham said Tuesday.
 
“During my visit to Washington, D.C., I emphasized the importance of sustained U.S.-Korea collaboration, particularly as Korea navigates a shifting political landscape," Kim said. "I expressed confidence in Korea’s democratic and economic resilience and reaffirmed Amcham's commitment to supporting the U.S.-Korea alliance as Korea continues to establish itself as a key business hub in the Asia-Pacific region."
 
The business lobby chief also held discussions with Cho Hyun-dong, the Korean ambassador to the United States, emphasizing strengthening trade and investment ties in core sectors like green energy and semiconductors, and John Hamre, CEO of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, to share insights on how to respond to the rapidly changing geopolitical trends and evolving landscape.
 
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
