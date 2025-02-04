Hanwha partners with Baker Hughes to develop low-carbon ammonia gas turbine

Korea's Hanwha Group said Tuesday it has partnered with global energy technology firm Baker Hughes for the joint development of a low-carbon ammonia gas turbine.Under the agreement, Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Power Systems plan to expand their technological cooperation with Baker Hughes with a goal of developing the world's first completely carbon-free ship and providing innovative solutions that lead the era of fossil fuel elimination.The ammonia gas turbine to be developed through this collaboration will be based on the proven, world-class small turbine technology of Baker Hughes and a newly developed ammonia combustion system created by PSM, a U.S.-based Hanwha subsidiary, according to Hanwha.The gas turbine will be capable of 100 percent ammonia combustion and dual fuel operation with a natural gas and ammonia blend.Hanwha Group declared its vision for the world's first fossil fuel-free ship at the Davos Forum held in Switzerland in January 2024. It plans to complete the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and container ships that use the envisioned ammonia gas turbine propulsion system by 2028."This collaborative development of a low-carbon ammonia gas turbine will be a significant turning point in the global shipbuilding and shipping industry, accelerating the transition to eco-friendly fuel propulsion for ships," said Son Young-chang, head of Hanwha Ocean's Product Strategy Technology Institute.Yonhap