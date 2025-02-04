Iconic Ioniq: Hyundai's performance electric SUV is the car for What Car?

Hyundai Motor continued to rack up awards in Britain and the United States on Feb. 4 after its Ioniq 5 N e-Shift, pictured here, won the Technology Award from British automobile reviewer What Car? for its simulated transmission.Hyundai Motor is on a hot streak, with the Ioniq 5 and its N iteration having been named the best electric compact SUV by U.S. magazine Car and Driver, with the Tuscon Hybrid, Santa Fe Hybrid, Palisade SUV, Santa Cruz truck and Elantra N, Ioniq 6 and Sonata also claiming categories.