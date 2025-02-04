 Korea pushes to exempt chipmakers from 52-hour workweek limit this month
Korea pushes to exempt chipmakers from 52-hour workweek limit this month

Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 17:45
Kwon Seong-dong, floor leader of the People Power Party, speaks at a government-party consultation meeting on the special Chiin Seoul on February 4.

The Korean government and the ruling party have agreed to pass a bill that permits more than 52 hours of work a week in the semiconductor industry no later than February as the global competition intensifies in the advanced AI chip realm. 
 
“As the AI industry continues to grow, the importance of advanced semiconductors, a key component, is being increasingly emphasized, and global competition over advanced semiconductor manufacturing is intensifying by the day,” said Kim Sang-hoon, policy chief of the ruling People Power Party. 
 
“The special act on semiconductors, which aims to support the semiconductor industry, is facing difficulties due to opposition from the opposition party over the exemption from the 52-hour workweek rule for the R&D [research and development] work force.”
 
All-nighters are common in Korea's chip industry during periods where chips are undergoing verification processes before hitting the market.
 
The two sides emphasized that Korea's rivals, such as Japan and Taiwan, have already made it legal for the chip industry to work with no limits.
 
Acting President Choi Sang-mok, on Tuesday, urged lawmakers to pass the special act on semiconductors by the end of February.
 
“Even if we act immediately, it will not be enough to catch up with our key competitors and improve livelihoods,” he said during the Cabinet meeting in Seoul.
 
“In the February regular session of the National Assembly, we must reach a conclusion on the passage of key economic bills, including the special chips act and the three renewable energy bills.”

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
Korea pushes to exempt chipmakers from 52-hour workweek limit this month

