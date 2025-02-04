Korea to send its first biz delegation to the U.S. under second Trump term
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 17:55
A Korean business delegation comprising representatives from the country's top 20 conglomerates will head to the United States later this month to discuss bilateral economic cooperation under the Donald Trump administration.
Meeting with President Trump, however, is highly unlikely, according to an industry source.
Headed by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also chairs the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the delegation will carry out various outreach activities by holding gala dinners and meetings with high-ranking officials from U.S. political and business circles.
Hosted by the KCCI, the delegation will hold a "Korea-U.S. Business Night" gala dinner in the Great Hall of the Thomas Jefferson Building in Washington on Feb. 19, which is expected to be attended by some 100 members of Congress and government officials who have close ties with Korea. Governors from states that have secured hefty investments from Korean companies are also expected to be at the event.
The delegation will meet with high-ranking government officials of the second Trump administration the following day in order to "expand communication channels between the two countries and lay the groundwork for further economic cooperation between the two governments," according to the KCCI.
"Korea's investment in the United States amounted to $160 billion between the first Trump administration and 2023," said Lee Sung-woo, head of the KCCI's international trade department.
"Korea has also created 830,000 jobs in the United States. We are going to promote such contributions by Korean companies in the U.S. economy to actively respond to U.S. tariff policies against countries that have trade surpluses with the United States."
SK Group Chairman Chey is also scheduled to participate the Trans-Pacific Dialogue hosted by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies on Feb. 21 and 22. The forum gathers government officials and experts from around the world to discuss geopolitical and security issues.
